Nora Seeley captures Bowlodrome’s Women’s Handicap crown

GREENE – Nora Seeley defeated Tiffany Tallett in the championship match to capture the 2017 Greene Bowlodrome’s Women’s Handicap House Tournament on March 18.

Fourteen women competed in the tournament, and after the preliminary rounds, the top five bowlers were decided.

Nora Seeley began her miraculous climb to the top spot – starting in fifth place following the prelim rounds. Ranked ahead of Seeley was Heather Tuttle in fourth place, Sue Buckland in third place, Penny Beckwith in second place, and Tiffany Tallett in first place.