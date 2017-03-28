Area man charged with class D felony, A misdemeanor

NORWICH – A 28-year-old Norwich man has been arrested following an investigation that stemmed from information from the Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment Hotline.

According to the Norwich Police Department, Travis M. St. Denny, of Mitchell Street, in Norwich, was arrested for promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The charge of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child alleges that St. Denny – knowing the content and character thereof – produced, directed or promoted any obscene performance which included sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age.

It was reported to The Evening Sun that the charges seem to have stemmed from electronic media.

The endangering the welfare charge alleges that St. Denny knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years of age.

St. Denny was arraigned on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in front of Judge James E. Downey at the Norwich City Court.

St. Denny was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond.

“The investigation is still in its early stages at this time and there is a possibility of additional charges,” said the Norwich Police.

The NPD is asking anyone with information with regard to this case to call 334-1212 or the department’s TIPS line at 336-TIPS.

The above is presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.