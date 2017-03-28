Congresswoman Tenney, Senator Gillibrand respond to cancelled AHCA vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the wake of the House of Representatives’ decision to cancel the vote on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and its subsequent replacement, the American Health Care Act, on Friday, March 24, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R - New Hartford) of New York’s 22nd Congressional District released the following statement in regards to how she believes Congress should now proceed and why.

“Although the vote on the American Health Care Act was cancelled [on March 24], I remain committed to repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a high quality, patient centric plan that will improve and restore our healthcare system for all,” said Congresswoman Tenney.