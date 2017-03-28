Kyle Ewen wins Greene Bowlodrome’s mixed scratch tournament

GREENE – This past weekend, longtime Norwich bowler Kyle Ewen defeated Paul Sims in the championship match. This win for Ewen encapsulated a day where he captured the 2017 Greene Bowlodrome’s Mixed Scratch House Tournament on Saturday, March 25.

24 bowlers competed in the tournament this Saturday, and heading into the placing round, the top five were as follows – David McGowan, Sr. in fifth place; Kevin Cummings in fourth place, Erik McGowan in third place, Paul Sims in second place and Kyle Ewen in first place.