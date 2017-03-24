Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. announces Membership Drive program

ALBANY- Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. encourages residents to support the New York State Sheriff’s Institute which began its annual Honorary Membership drive in Chenango County.

The Sheriffs’ Institute was established in 1979 to advance criminal justice education, prevent juvenile delinquency and support victims of crimes and their families. This program includes:

• Sheriff’s Summer Camp: Almost 900 children from across the New York State attend sheriff’s camp for economically challenged children, which is located on Keuka Lake. The Sheriff’s Institute pays all costs for the campers, including transportation, a week of camp meals, and traditional camp activities such as, sailing, archery and crafts. This camp is in its 41 year of operation.


