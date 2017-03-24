Department of Health: CMH to lose $1.34 million in funding if health care repeal passes

The Evening Sun File Photo

CHENANGO COUNTY – On Wednesday, March 22, the New York State Department of Health released an analysis forecasting that upon the passing of the Ryan/Collins/Faso health care repeal, 10 hospitals throughout the 22nd Congressional District would lose a total of $28.1 million in funding, per a release from Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

Chenango Memorial Hospital (CMH) is among the 10 hospitals that could lose funding if the repeal and its replacement are passed.

“The massive cuts in funding to hospitals in Congresswoman (Claudia) Tenney’s District underscore the devastating impact the combination of the Collins/Faso Amendment and Paul Ryan’s health care replacement plan will have on New Yorkers across the state,” states the release from Cuomo's office.