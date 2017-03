Submitted Photo

GREENE – Scott Moors defeated Tommy McMillen III in the championship match to capture the Greene Bowlodrome’s 2017 Men’s Handicap House Tournament this past Saturday, March 18.

Scott was also House Champion in 2014

In total, their were 30 bowlers who competed in the tournament. Of those 30 bowlers, the top-five advanced, heading into the place round the remaining five were: Tom McMillen Jr. – 5th, Scott Moors – 4th, Matt Smith – 3rd, Ben Tyo – 2nd, Tommy McMillen III – 1st.