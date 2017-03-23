Chenango Area Student Art Exhibition, scholarship recipients unveiled

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 23rd, 2017

FRANK SPEZIALE PHOTO

NORWICH – The Chenango Arts Council (CAC) hosted the Chenango Area Student Art Exhibition on Friday, March 17, where two Chenango County students were presented with the Lucy Funke Scholarship Award for their artistic abilities.

It was revealed at the exhibit that Shannon Laundry, of Norwich High School, and Colleen Eggers, of Sherburne-Earlville High School, are this year’s recipients of the Lucy Funke Scholarship award, each receiving $1,000 to go towards their post-high school endeavors.


