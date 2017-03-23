NYSPHSAA Announces Winter 2017 Scholar-Athlete Teams and Individuals

LATHAM, NY – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) is proud to announce its winter 2017 Scholar-Athlete teams and Individuals. 2017 marks the 25th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc.

“Congratulations to our member schools and student-athletes,” said Executive Director Robert Zayas. “We continue to be proud of this program which recognizes success in the classroom. We are excited to have the opportunity to expand this program to honor even more students for the academic excellence.”