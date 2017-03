Sidney defeats Vestal for Section IV crown

JOHNSON CITY After faltering in the MAC Tournament, the Sidney Boys Volleyball team elevated their play this past weekend advancing to the finals to pull off a tight 34-32 win over the Vestal Golden Bears.

Previously, it was Sidney High School who hosted the MAC Tournament, which was held on Thursday, March 9.

The tournament of four total teams Sidney, Unadilla Valley, Bainbridge-Guilford, and returning 2016 champions Oxford dueled it out in a bracket semifinals fashion.

Oxford advanced to the finals, in hopes of a repeat run at the MAC title when they downed Sidney 2-1 dropping the first set 22-25; before winning 25-22 and 17-15.

Bainbridge-Guilford earned a shot in the finals when they defeated Unadilla Valley in two sets 25-14, and 25-22.

Earning the MAC title for the 2017 season, Bainbridge-Guilford knocked off the defending MAC champs needing tree sets to get the job done. B-G ultimately dropped the first set 25-23, before rallying to the cause to win 25-19 and 15-9.