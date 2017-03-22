Sidney defeats Vestal for Section IV crown

JOHNSON CITY – After faltering in the MAC Tournament, the Sidney Boys Volleyball team elevated their play this past weekend – advancing to the finals to pull off a tight 34-32 win over the Vestal Golden Bears.

Previously, it was Sidney High School who hosted the MAC Tournament, which was held on Thursday, March 9.

The tournament of four total teams – Sidney, Unadilla Valley, Bainbridge-Guilford, and returning 2016 champions Oxford – dueled it out in a bracket semifinals fashion.

Oxford advanced to the finals, in hopes of a repeat run at the MAC title when they downed Sidney 2-1 – dropping the first set 22-25; before winning 25-22 and 17-15.

Bainbridge-Guilford earned a shot in the finals when they defeated Unadilla Valley in two sets – 25-14, and 25-22.

Earning the MAC title for the 2017 season, Bainbridge-Guilford knocked off the defending MAC champs – needing tree sets to get the job done. B-G ultimately dropped the first set 25-23, before rallying to the cause to win 25-19 and 15-9.