Senator Akshar releases 2017 Community Voice Survey results

ALBANY – Senator Fred Akshar announced the release of the results of his 2017 Community Voice Survey yesterday, March 21, which provided citizens of New York an opportunity to weigh-in on various issues facing constituents across the 52nd Senate District.

“I want to thank the 9,600+ community members for responding to our first Community Voice Survey of 2017,” said Akshar. “The only way to properly represent the people of the 52nd District is for me to actively engage and listen to you throughout the year.”

Responses to Akshar’s Community Voice Survey were reportedly collected via mail and his website, where citizens were able to voice their opinions on various issues ranging from Governor Cuomo’s free tuition proposal, legal aid for undocumented immigrants, and workers’ compensation reform.

According to a release from Akshar’s office, the results of the many surveys are listed as follows: