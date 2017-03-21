Binghamton Rumble Ponies coming to Oxford

OXFORD – The newly-named Binghamton Rumble Ponies are elevating their game to new heights in the coming season which will get underway in the early goings of April, 2017.

“We have a lot of fun things this year, it is an exciting time,” said John Bayne AGM/Community Relations of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. “We have these improvements, we have a new name.”

Back in 2016, the then ‘Binghamton Mets’ the same minor league baseball team based out of Binghamton NY, allowed the internet to decide on its new name – including options such as the Stud Muffins, Bullheads, Gobblers, Rocking Horses, Timber Jockeys, and of course the winning name in the Rumble Ponies.