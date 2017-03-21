Howard Johnson’s ‘considering’ renovations after Best Western deal goes awry

NORWICH – Contrary to what had been initially planned for the next five years at Howard Johnson’s hotel in Norwich, the hotel is reportedly no longer in the works of becoming rebranded as an affiliate of Best Western, according to hotel owner George Banta Sr.

Despite Upstate Revitalization Initiative (URI) funding that was awarded to the Southern Tier region in 2015 through the Market New York program – with money specifically earmarked over the next five years to go towards the rebranding of Howard Johnson’s hotel to a Best Western affiliate – the deal has since gone awry after Banta Sr. backed away from making the renovations and refurbishments necessary to affiliate with Best Western, according to Commerce Chenango President and CEO Steve Craig.

Consequently, the grant funding has since been withdrawn by the Market New York program.