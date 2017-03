Frank Speziale Photo

Pictured above is the Norwich varsity girls basketball team for the 2016-2017 season. The team was recognized and gathered one last time at their banquet on Sunday, March 19 at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich. Pictured above in no particular order is: Cierra Sherman, Taylor Hansen, Megan Burke, Katelyn Dowdall, Kara Evans, Makenzie Maynard, Airielle Jacquette, Meghan Komendarek, Saige Benedict, Triniti Myers, Nicole Jeffrey, Samantha Gage, and Abby Flynn.