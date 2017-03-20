Afton and Bainbridge-Guilford YES LEADers team up to bring awareness to injuries and prescription drug abuse

AFTON – Over 400 community members turned out for “Dinner, Dessert and Direct Talk”, an opiate information event co-sponsored by the YES LEADS groups at Afton and Bainbridge-Guilford High Schools. Along with a free pizza dinner, attendees heard from a panel of experts that included Senator Fred Akshar, Dr. Garcia Pierre-Pierre of Lourdes Sports Medicine, local Chiropractor Dr. Doddy Crisell, Athletic Trainer Dan Sheffer, Matt Skojec of Chenango County Behavioral Health, Athletic Coach Robb Munro, James Everard of Chenango County Drug Court and Megan Vogt.

The panel covered topics including the alternative methods to recovering from an injury, the risks and dangers of prescription drug dependence, and the link between opiates and long-term heroin use. The program was hosted by special guest emcee, Senator Fred Akshar. “Knowledge is one of the most powerful resources to prevent prescription drug abuse in our community,” Akshar said. “It’s amazing to have YES LEADers dedicate their time and efforts to organize this event to help families further understand this widespread epidemic.”