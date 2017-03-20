NYS Senate dubs March 21 as Chenango County’s Ag Day

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 20th, 2017

NORWICH – In the spirit of recognizing and appreciating the major impact that agriculture has year-in and year-out in the Chenango County region, the Chenango County Farm Bureau (CCFB) has received a New York State Senate proclamation officially naming March 21 as Chenango County’s Ag Day.

“In recognition of the many farmers celebrating Ag Day in New York State and especially the Chenango County area, CCFB requests that you help us celebrate this important day,” said CCFB President Bradd Vickers. “As a producer and a Farm Bureau member who depends on agriculture for my livelihood, I believe this would be a most fitting tribute to the many farmers and/or ranchers who perform their jobs with pride and dedication.”


