BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford School District hosted the Section IV Badminton and Table Tennis championships this past Saturday, March 11.

Section IV is one of only two sections in New York State to host such a tournament. There were 13 teams from all across Section IV that made the trip to Bainbridge. Below are the results of the top-four finishes in each category.

Badminton

• Boys Singles: Ben Terwilliger of Corning-Painted Post, Brandon Evans of Sidney, Ryan Reifler of Susquehanna Valley, Ty Rifanburg of Norwich.

• Boys Doubles: Austin Carr and Sean Jones of Bainbridge-Guilford, Spencer Cavallaro and Trevor Kohli of Corning-Painted Post, Justin McMillan and Matt Haskins of Sidney, Tim Hawley and Austin Haskell of Susquehanna Valley.