OXFORD – The Oxford lady Blackhawk bowlers were recognized this past Sunday, March 12 at their season ending banquet held at Family Recreation Lanes. The girls were honored with their championship patches and certificates for winning the MAC Championship, for the first time since 1970. The Oxford girls finished with an overall record of 41-7. Pictured from left to right: Andrea Dempsey, Savannah Beech, Hailey Clemens, Jourdan Pinney, Erin Howard, Megan Smith, and Destiny Beang.