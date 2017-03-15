'Take a Shot at Diabetes' announces third annual comedy night fundraiser

NORWICH – The "Take a Shot at Diabetes" Committee, in conjunction with the Norwich Family YMCA, will be once again joining forces this year to put on their third annual fundraiser.

Over the years, money raised by the comedy night event has gone towards sending children with diabetes to camp, as well as helping aid the camp’s efforts to provide a one of a kind experience to camp goers.

Last year, the outpouring of support made the event a huge success, providing diabetes testing strips to the entire camp, as well as the construction of a handicap ramp diabetic patients.

The ASPIRE camp - which stands for Always Sharing Priceless, Inspirational, Rewarding Experiences - caters to children with diabetes and is located on a 156-acre campus in Rush, NY. The camp includes a wide range of outdoor activities such as swimming, boating, and fishing as well as arts and crafts, drama, a climbing wall, and more.

Many of the counselors who work with the campers also have diabetes, and there is a medical staff consisting of nurses, diabetes educators, pediatric endocrinologists, and both pediatric residents and medical students from throughout the area. All medical care is closely monitored during the campers stay. A special menu is also developed to meet the special needs of the campers.

Throughout each stay, camp goers learn to be more independent with their medical needs. The main goal of Camp ASPIRE is to allow children to feel comfortable in a community where having diabetes is the rule - not the exception.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 1 at Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich. Finger foods will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the show will commence at 7 p.m.

Committee Member Brian Burton says the partnership between the committee and the Norwich Family YMCA has been beneficial to the overall success and the continuous support from the community is greatly appreciated.

This year’s event will feature special guest host and Norwich native Mike McBride.

Headlining will be will be Sylvia Fletcher. Fletcher, a ventriloquist, tours throughout the world with the magic trunk, a box filled with quick witted puppets and inanimate objects that Fletcher brings to life. For as long as she remembers, the comedian has been drawn to ventriloquists. Growing up on the West Coast and watching artists such as Paul Winchell and Jeff Dunham, she quickly developed a love for puppets and, at the age of five, started with her first vent figure. Over the years she said her parents were her biggest supporters and continued to push her onward in the actress/ventriloquist path. Fletcher has now been professionally performing for over 15 years throughout the World.

"This is such an important fundraiser to us because I know this disease continues to affect people’s lives,” said Committee member Terry Potter. “I hope this helps to bring more awareness to our community."

“One of my inspirations for this fundraiser continues to be my mother, Pearlisa "Teddy" Potter, who battled diabetes for years, I know she would be proud that we are continuing to help others who are affected by diabetes. Our goal this year is to once again continue to develop programs that will provide more educational information about diabetes"

Tickets for the fundraiser are $30 and include finger foods and the comedy show. Tickets are available for purchase at NBT Bank in Norwich and New Berlin, Hummels, and the Norwich Family YMCA. For more information, call Terry Potter at 607-316-2870.