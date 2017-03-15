By Nick Andrews

Sun Staff Contributor

NORWICH - Creating collage art on canvas using fabrics, buttons and found materials you can join many others at The Artist’s Palette Saturday, March 18 from 1- 2 p.m., for ‘An Afternoon with Art.’

Geared for ages 7 to 12 this is a monthly event held on the third Saturday of each month.

Directly following collage art there will be an Alice in Wonderland inspired Mad Hatter Tea Party.

The Artist’s Palette is a family friendly environment that allows children and adults to have a comfortable place to enjoy all aspects of art, music and food that would otherwise have no means to do so.

Under new management, The Palette Cafe is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and stays open late on Thursdays, closing at 6:30 p.m.

The Palette Café serves everything from panini’s to pastries. Created with love and the freshest ingredients, Tammy Annese will keep bellies full with a home-cooked, comfort style, affordable meal. “Our goal is to make you feel at home and comfortable,” said Annese.

The Artist’s Palette brings all walks of life together by creating an atmosphere where any person could feel comfortable.

“We are expanding rapidly” said Jill Kraft. The Palette is accepting art work from local artist’s to fill wall space as well as consistently looking for new instructors.“This is a Community arts center not focused only on painting.”

The Artist’s Palette is a venue for those looking to host a birthday party, create art, relax, eat comfort food, watch live music, see poetry, write, buy art and art materials or attend an occasional yoga class.

Classes include but are not limited to: literacy tools, creative art exploration, and science experiments involving sensory materials, as well as math manipulative.

Three and four year olds – accompanied by an adult – can participate Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 -10 a.m. weekly with Rachel Ballin. Also instructed by Rachel is “Create with Me,” a class held from 9-9:45 a.m. and then again from 10-10:45 a.m. every Friday morning. This is a class for 18 months to 3 years old allowing adults to participate along side of the children. Each week, attendees will explore different art and sensory experiences together as a group. Some fees may apply.

For further information on this event, contact Rachel Ballin at Rachel.ballin@yahoo.com or via phone call or text to 607-316-3472.

For more information on events and creative arts experiences at The Artist’s Palette please contact Rachel.ballin@yahoo.com and or visit www.norwichartistspalette.com.