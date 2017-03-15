Chenango Memorial Hospital’s Senior Living receives distinction

NORWICH-The New York State Department of Health has notified UHS Senior Living at Chenango Memorial Hospital that it is in the top quintile of nursing homes in New York State based on 2016 Nursing Home Quality Initiative. UHS Senior Living at Chenango Memorial is proud to achieve this level of distinction.

Ron Cerow, the facility’s administrator, explained that the New York State Nursing Home Quality Initiative is an annual quality and performance evaluation project to improve the quality of care for residents in Medicaid certified Nursing Facilities across New York State.

Cerow credited the Senior Living staff with the excellent rating. “This is a tribute to our staff and the great work they do. Their commitment to our residents is the key to our success. We are very pleased to give our residents this high level of care.”

The UHS Senior Living Department at Chenango Memorial Hospital is located on the second floor of the building. The Senior Living floor offers 75 plus beds for both men and women. For more information about this department and the opportunities it offers it’s nursing home residents contact Sue Martin at 337-4019.