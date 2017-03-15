All Animals Matter hosts Spay-ghetti Dinner

NORWICH – For the seventh consecutive year, the Spay-Ghetti Dinner and Chinese Auction to benefit All Animals Matter is set for Saturday, March 18.

According to organizer Diane Troxell, funds received from the dinner will benefit the Krista L. Bartle ‘4 Paw Friends Fund.’ This fund was established in 2012 by Bartle’s family in her memory.

A 1998 Oxford Academy graduate, Bartle was said by Troxell to be an animal advocate who loved all animals.

Through All Animals Matter, more than 300 animals were spayed and neutered and 63 pets received emergency care procedures with the help of funding from All Animals Matter.

“We use and trust the services primarily of Compassionate Care Veterinary of Norwich. Dr. Matt and Stevi Culverwell have performed three Spay/Neuter-a-thons within the past three months. This veterinary practice has been able to offer a reasonable rate for their services. Compassionate Care has also given hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food to AAM to be used for their Pet Food Bank,” said Troxell.

Troxell continued, “Frontier Communications of Sherburne employees have donated over a thousand pounds of dog and cat food to AAM in 2016.”

Additonally, Troxell said that the Chenango SPCA will have some adoptable pets at the event on Saturday.

Erin Johnson, manager of the Delaware Valley Humane Society of Sidney will also feature three adoptable dogs at the event, with the hopes they’ll be adopted. Troxell said one of the dogs, Molly, has spent five years at the shelter in Sidney.

Said Troxell, “Auction items are all donated by generous businesses in Chenango and surrounding counties. Sponsors this year include NBT Bank, Blueox Corporation and Compassionate Care Veterinary. Rapid Reproductions graciously donated all printing for our advertising over the past seven years.”

Troxell said the spaghetti is prepared by her daughter, Sarah Johnson Smith, who is a teacher at the Norwich Middle School. Sauce and meatballs are donated by New York Pizzeria.

“The fabulous salad is made and paid for by Bonnie Emerson of Oxford,” said Troxell.

Desserts, homemade bread, and drinks are also available.

To accommodate, gluten free dinners and desserts will be available.

The Spay-ghetti Dinner is set to take place from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, at the Norwich VFW, East Main St Norwich.

For take-out orders, call 435-7788.

The cost for for the dinner is $8 for adults, $5 for those 12 and under, and children 5 and under are free.

Attendees are encourage to bring a pet food donation – dry or canned dog or cat food – with them to the event.

For further information, contact Diane Troxell at allanimalsmatterinc@gmail.com or 435-7788.

All Animals Matter continues to help animals in need from donations of individuals, and generous grants from the Brisson-Macksey Trust Fund, the Dorothy and Fred Hamilton Foundation, and the Trust fund of Charlotte F. Stafford.