Northeast Classic Car Museum recognizes volunteers at luncheon

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 10th, 2017

Grady Thompson Photo

NORWICH – The Northeast Classic Car Museum held their annual Volunteer Recognition luncheon yesterday, March 9, where roughly 50 of its volunteers enjoyed lunch and heard an overview of the year-in-review at the museum.

Museum Executive Director Bob Jeffrey spoke to attendees about some of the highlights of the last year, including a record-high 9,572.9 volunteer hours logged at the museum in 2016 – nearly a 20 percent increase in volunteering hours over the previous two-year period.


