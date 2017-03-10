‘Braving the Shave’ at St. Baldrick's to support childhood cancer research

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH –The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to raising money for children's cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events this Saturday, March 11 at the American Legion, 29 Sheldon Street, Norwich from 6-9 p.m., where more than two dozen indivduals will brave the shave in solidarity with kids with cancer and raise money to conquer childhood cancers.

Why the shaved heads? Worldwide, it was reported that a child is diagnosed with cancer every three minutes, and one in five children diagnosed in the U.S. will not survive.

With only four percent of all federal cancer research funding dedicated to pediatric cancer research, St. Baldrick’s Foundation volunteers, supporters and donors are needed to continue the battle against this devastating disease.