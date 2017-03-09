SUNY Cobleskill names Robert Fisk new men's baseball coach

Submitted Photo

COBLESKILL, NY –The SUNY Cobleskill Department of Sport and Exercise announced on March 8, that Robert Fisk has been named as the Fighting Tigers new Head Baseball Coach when the college reinstates baseball beginning in the 2017-2018 academic year.

Fisk comes to Cobleskill from Philadelphia University in Philadelphia, Pa. where he had been serving as the program’s pitching coach. He had previously served as the Associate Head Coach at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pa. after beginning his career on the staff of Eastern University in St. Davids, Pa.

When asked about his vision for the Fighting Tigers program the new head coach spoke about what attracted him to Cobleskill and how he viewed his new position.

“I’m extremely excited to get the chance to create a baseball program from the ground up and the potential for growth. We have a nice on-campus field that is a great place to watch a game and plenty of indoor space that is committed to baseball,” said Fisk. “The other thing that I liked was the people I met when I came to campus. They were very friendly and made me feel very comfortable here. I would like to thank the committee along with Mary Irving, (Interim Athletic Director), and the committee chairman Frank Lawrence, (University Chief of Police and Emergency Services), for this opportunity.”