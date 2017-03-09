Authorities: Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, long gun recovered following pursuit, investigation

CHENANGO COUNTY – Heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded gun were recovered by authorities in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8, 2017, according to authorities with the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

24-year-old Samuel Ackermann, Norwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile female of Plymouth were taken into custody following an hours-long pursuit by police.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:45 p.m., March 7, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division along with members of the Oxford Village Police Department and Norwich City Police Department were conducting a narcotics investigation in the Village of Oxford. During said investigation, road patrol members attempted to stop a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu allegedly operated by Samuel J. Ackermann.

Police reported that Ackermann failed to comply and led officers on an approximate eight mile pursuit from the Village of Oxford and ended on Moon Hill Road in the Town of Plymouth.

While on Moon Hill Road, Ackermann allegedly crashed the vehicle into a tree and fled the scene with an 18-year-old Plymouth man, and a 17-year-old female.