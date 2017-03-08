A Day Without A Woman: Women's marchers prepare day of inaction

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 8th, 2017

AP Photo

NORWICH – In observing International Women's Day, local activists are mobilizing to take part in “A Day Without A Woman.”

The official Women's March organization has called for women across the nation to take today, March 8, off from paid and unpaid labor – while also avoiding shopping (with exceptions for small, women- and minority- owned businesses), and wearing red in solidarity with their cause of “recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system – while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.”

“Today, America will hear our voices,” said Eileen Andrews, Norwich resident and participant in the Women's March on Washington, D.C. on January 21. “We will stand together in making A Day Without A Woman a beacon of hope, energy, and love.”


