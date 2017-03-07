Friday’s County Court session

NORWICH – One women was re-sentenced for violating probation, one man failed to appear, and two changed plea to guilty and are sentenced during a morning session held at the Chenango County Courthouse on Friday March 3, in the presence of Hon. Judge Frank B. Revoir, Jr.

• Jacob M. Fowlston failed to appear in County court for his arraignment on previous hate crime and assault charges. While waiting for Mr. Fowlston to appear, his lawyer told the court and Judge Revoir that since being appointed to the case he has not heard from or spoken to his client. After waiting an extended period of time, Judge Revoir then placed an active arrest warrant out for the defendant. Fowlston has been picked up by local authorities, he will be arraigned in county court today, March 7. This case will be in Wednesday’s edition of the paper.

• Jennah I. Shreve, appeared to be re-sentenced do to violation of probation. Shreve was represented by Public Defender, Zachary T. Wentworth. While Assistant District Attorney Laura Parker, represented the people of Chenango County.

Judge Revoir made on the record the charges Shreve would be sentenced to if in fact the allegations made by the probation department are true. The court would charge Jennah I. Shreve with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony and would revoke her current status and re-senescence her to a two year term in a state correctional facility with a one year post parole supervision.