Comptroller DiNapoli’s statement on new immigration ban

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 7th, 2017

ALBANY – Yesterday, March 6, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a statement in response to President Donald Trump's most recent Executive Order on immigration.

“[Monday's] Executive Order still cuts at who we are as Americans and New Yorkers,” DiNapoli said. “Immigrants are important to the fabric of our communities and the state's economy. Policies that target nationalities, ethnicities, or religions are not just un-American, but detrimental to the economy. As my recent reports have shown, our rich diversity of cultures and experiences strengthens New York on a daily basis.”


