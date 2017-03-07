Chobani appoints new President and Chief Operating Officer

NORWICH – Chobani, LLC announced March 6, the appointment of Tim Brown as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Founder, Owner, CEO, and Chairman Hamdi Ulukaya.

It's reported that Brown will oversee Chobani's operations, sales, marketing, legal, and finance teams as the company looks to “further increase its category leadership while continuing to deliver on its founding mission: making better food for more people.”

“Joining a company like Chobani to partner with someone like Hamdi and this great team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Brown. “I've been following Chobani for years as they have changed the food landscape in this country. I'm thrilled and honored to be coming aboard at a time of such momentum and incredible potential.”