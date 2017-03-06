Health Dept: Families benefitting from smoking cessation plan

NORWICH – The Chenango County Health Department, located in Norwich NY has been conducting the BABY & ME™ – Tobacco Free Program since May 1, 2014. The BABY & ME – Tobacco Free Program is a smoking cessation program aimed at reducing the use of tobacco products among women, both during and after pregnancy. By providing counseling support and resources, facilitators trained to conduct the program encourage pregnant women to quit smoking and assist them in quitting and staying quit following delivery.

Enrolled participants who are successful at quitting and staying quit are eligible for free diapers for up to 6 months following the birth of their baby. Darlene Gramstad, Director of Patient Services from The Chenango County Health Department states “According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), we must encourage pregnant smoking women to consider a quit attempt. The BABY & ME – Tobacco Free Program is research-based and is proven to help pregnant women quit smoking and maintain smoking cessation throughout the postpartum period and beyond.”

Christina Arnold a certified program facilitator working with the women at the Chenango County Health Department said, “It has been a real benefit to our program to offer the free diaper vouchers to the mothers as well as a supportive partner that lives with her, as long as both agree to quit together. This not only gives the family twice the diaper vouchers, but offers much needed support to the mom at home to stay smoke free.” In January 2016 the Chenango County program decided to enroll supportive partners in addition to the pregnant mother, after conducting Baby & Me – Tobacco Free Program for just over one year.