Edwards named Liberty League defensive player of the year

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

Submitted Photo

CANTON – Kyle Edwards, a former star Tornado basketball player, recently reached another major milestone in his athletic career, as he was named the Liberty League defensive player of the year, late this February.

Earlier in the season, Edwards, who plays with the St. Lawrence Saints, recorded his 1,000th career point. He has now followed that major achievement up by earning this prestigious accolade.

“I’m very proud to be the league’s defensive player of the year,” said Edwards. “I’ve always been taught that defense is all about effort and preparation. So it was awesome that other coaches recognized that on the court.”