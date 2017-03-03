Deer management seminar sees solid turnout

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Chenango County Farm Bureau (CCFB) President Bradd Vickers and Central New York Quality Deer Management Association (CNY QDMA) President John Rybinski teamed up last night, March 2, to provide an educational overview on deer management to residents of the Chenango County area.

The event, held at SUNY Morrisville Norwich Extension, attracted a large crowd who would learn about basic annual whitetail needs for habitat and food.

“I was pleased that John Rybinski from the Syracuse area was willing to work with CCFB to provide great programs and speakers to this area,” said Vickers. “Tim (Russell), Ben (Williams), and John (Rybinski) had to drive a ways to share their information.”