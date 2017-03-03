S-E football standout commits to St. John Fisher

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

Matt Beckwith Photo

SHERBURNE – A multi-sport star from Sherburne-Earlville High School recently committed to further both his football and academic career at St. John Fisher University, in Rochester.

“I liked what I saw when I went up and watched a game during the season, and I loved the campus. My overnight visit sealed the deal. The coaches and players definitely made me feel at home,” said S-E senior Matt Hull of his choice of St. John Fisher over other possible school's such as Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, and SUNY Cortland.

Hull was a renowned player on the Marauder varsity football and basketball teams. Hull proved to be a threat on both the offense and defense for the S-E football team. He was the starting tailback, as well as a starting linebacker for the Marauders.