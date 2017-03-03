Chenango Hellcats announce 2017 coaching staff, and new Junior Hellcat program

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County American Legion baseball program is expanding in 2017 to include a Junior (16&U) team. This team will be comprised of the best players from all school districts in the county. These players will compete for a New York State, District #6 championship.

The Junior Hellcats will be headed up by current Norwich Varsity Assistant Coach Nick McCullough.

Coach McCullough led the Norwich PONY league program to a 2016 Otsenango Championship title. Notably, McCullough is also a legion baseball alumni and former Norwich standout. Assisting him – also a Hellcat alumni – and former Norwich High School stand out catcher John Yacano.


