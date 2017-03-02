Central New York QDMA seminar to be held Thursday evening

NORWICH – Their is to be a seminar at Morrisville College at the Norwich Campus to discuss various topics regarding forestry, food plots among other topics.

The two sessions held on March, 2, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. will be split into two talks – the first happening at 6 p.m. and being 'Food plots are they the last piece for the puzzle.'

During this session, Benjamin Williams, O' Tin Cup Habitat Enhancement, will give an overview of basic whitetail needs for habitat and food annually. While also helping to break down the reason food plots fail versus, why and how they can be successful.