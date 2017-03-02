Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival announces new director

NORWICH – When the organizers of the region’s premier arts festival put out the call for a new executive director last year, they hoped to find someone who could bring both experience and a fresh perspective.

They found the ideal candidate in Utica-area jewelry designer and small business owner Celeste Friend.

“We had an unbelievable roster of candidates, but Celeste really stood out because of her professionalism and her experience in the art festival world,” said Melissa deCordova, chairperson of Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival’s board of directors.

Since launching her line of unique, hand-crafted sterling jewelry in 2008, Friend has participated in art festivals across the Northeast. Her first experience with Colorscape was 4 years ago, as an artist/vendor.