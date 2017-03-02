Crouch throws support behind upstate NY SAFE Act repeal

ALBANY – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) joined his colleagues in unveiling a SAFE Act repeal on Thursday, Feb. 23, to potentially take effect in upstate New York on the grounds that there is a ‘cultural difference’ between upstate and downstate.

“The NY SAFE Act does not protect our families and our communities as it says it does,” said Crouch in a statement released yesterday, March 1. “It is a controversial law drafted by New York City politicians that infringes on the rights of law-abiding firearm owners by treating them as criminals, and it does nothing to actually address the violence that is committed by people with illegal firearms across the state.”