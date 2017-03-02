Crouch throws support behind upstate NY SAFE Act repeal

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 2nd, 2017

ALBANY – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) joined his colleagues in unveiling a SAFE Act repeal on Thursday, Feb. 23, to potentially take effect in upstate New York on the grounds that there is a ‘cultural difference’ between upstate and downstate.

“The NY SAFE Act does not protect our families and our communities as it says it does,” said Crouch in a statement released yesterday, March 1. “It is a controversial law drafted by New York City politicians that infringes on the rights of law-abiding firearm owners by treating them as criminals, and it does nothing to actually address the violence that is committed by people with illegal firearms across the state.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 33% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook