Tornado girl’s fall victim to potent lady Sabers in Section IV Class B semifinal game

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

CONKLIN – There will be no Section IV title for the Norwich girl’s varsity basketball team in 2017, as they succumbed to defeat against a strong Susquehanna Valley team last night, Feb. 28, on a final score of 56-39.

From the tip-off in the Section IV Class B semifinals, it was an uphill battle for the Tornado. Their offense put up just six points in the opening quarter, while giving up 10 on the defensive end.

Norwich performed slightly better in the second quarter, but still found themselves down by an eight-point margin going into halftime at 22-14.

Things didn’t get any better for the Tornado in the second half, as their defensive struggles continued. They gave up 12 points to their opponents in the third quarter, however, Norwich was able to draw the game to a 29-23 deficit with 1:40 left in the third period. This comeback attempt would last long, as the lady Sabers ended the period with a lead at 34-23.