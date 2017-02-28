Norwich YMCA BOLTs thrive at Utica track and field meet

UTICA – The BOLTs, Norwich Family YMCA's/USATF track team, had an impressive outing at the USATF Adirondack Region's Indoor Track & Field Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, that saw all 21 BOLTs athletes earn first, second, or third place finishes in their respective events.

It's reported that the number of BOLTs athletes far surpassed any other team present at the event that was held at Utica College, and as evident in their finishes, participants on the BOLTs team were among the premier athletes in attendance.

The BOLTs track and field team – created and coached by Norwich Family YMCA's Health and Fitness Director Shannon Gawronski – was originally formed in spring of 2016 in an effort to promote track and field for youth ages six-to-18 in the Chenango County region and beyond.