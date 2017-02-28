'Growing Together' with Cornell Cooperative Extension

CHENANGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Chenango County is looking for participants for two upcoming programs.

There are 20 openings for the Grow Cook Eat program and they are also currently recruiting volunteers for Grow Cook Serve. Both programs are funded by Chenango United Way and are coordinated by Alexis Woodcock. Alexis is new to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chenango County and is excited to continue both programs in 2017.

Grow Cook Eat is a 10-month program which helps people learn to grow their own food and preserve it, cook nutritious meals, and set health related goals such as increasing physical activity. Each participant is provided with a community garden plot, container garden, or support for gardening in their own yard. Requirements for graduation include taking five gardening classes, six cooking and nutrition classes, three food preservation classes, three physical fitness classes or group activities, goal setting and evaluation activities, and completing 10 hours of volunteer work in the community.