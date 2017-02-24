From Oxford to Kuwait: American Legion sends packages overseas

OXFORD - The Fort Hill American Legion Post 376 has been helping collect certain donated goods for Oxford resident, Jessica Thompson on behalf of her husband, Rob.

A member of Post 376, Rob is currently serving with the 1156th Engineer Company, New York Army National Guard out of Kingston, NY and Camp Smith, NY.

Jessica wanted to send ‘care packages’ to Rob's whole unit – men and women now in Kuwait – and she received an overwhelming response from the community.

Word of the care package requests for Rob and the 1156th Engineer Company started with a few of Jessica’s friends who knew about various items that the Company would like to have. The though that receiving a care package from home could be a real morale booster for the deployed service members, was a huge inspiration to the cause.