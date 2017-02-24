Chenango SPCA to give back with Full Bellies Food Pantry Day

NORWICH - Chenango SPCA is hosting a Full Bellies Pet Food Pantry Day to serve Chenango County residents who could use a little help feeding their pets.

On March 10, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Chenango SPCA will be offering dog and cat food to Chenango County residents who present photo identification, proof of physical address, and evidence of hardship or need (public assistance, social security award letter, etc.) while supplies last at their headquarters in Norwich.

The program, according to Chenango SPCA, runs solely on donations of dog and cat food.

To learn more about the upcoming Full Bellies Pet Food Pantry Day at Chenango SPCA, call Programs Coordinator Danelle Nolan at 607-334-9724 ext. 3 or email shelterassistant@chenangospca.org.

Chenango SPCA is located at 6160 County Road 32 in Norwich.