Live stream of April the giraffe returns in spite of animal rights extremists' objections

HARPURSVILLE – Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville has announced that their 15-year-old giraffe, April, is expecting a calf – and they are once again live-streaming its birth on YouTube.

Animal Adventure Park's stream of April the giraffe's pen attracted between 20 and 30 million viewers within its first 12 hours of going live.

But on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 23, the stream was taken down by YouTube, citing 'sexually explicit or nude content.' Park Owner Jordan Patch subsequently took to Facebook live to respond.

Patch speculated in the live stream that the video was taken down as a result of animal rights extremists continually reporting the video as inappropriate.