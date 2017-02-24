Oxford local – Rusty Smith, a finalist for a chance at an International Champion Sponsorship

OXFORD – Local dirt and asphalt modified race car driver Rusty Smith has qualified as a finalist in an international 'Search for a Champion' contest.

Rusty has been driving both dirt and asphalt cars for more than 25 years and has accomplished numerous wins and track championships. Rusty and his crew have been competing in the sponsorship contest since December of 2016, and they are currently in the finals along with 24 other international drivers.

The contest is hosted by Champion Auto Parts and the grand prize is a year-long sponsorship which would bring the national spotlight to Smith Racing and Oxford.

From his race shop on Route 12 in Oxford, Rusty said, “national sponsorships are a hard thing to come by and the opportunities that follow with it would be game changing. Our race team has been fortunate to have a dedicated sponsor like Blue Ox Energy and a national sponsorship like this would add to their visibility as well. I am excited for our team, our sponsors, and the town of Oxford if this whole deal works out.”