Chenango County Bowling State Qualifier roundup

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

WAVERLY – Numerous Chenango County boys and girls varsity bowling teams ventured to Valley Bowling Center, in Waverly last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, to take part in the Section IV State Qualifier Tournament.

On the boy’s side, Waverly emerged on top of the podium, as they recorded a whopping 8,467 total pins. Corning took second place, notching 8,335 total pins, while Union Springs claimed third place, finishing with 8,254 total pins.

Chenango County’s representative, Greene, ended in tenth place overall, finishing with 6,946 total pins after six total games.

As well as team finishes, 10 bowlers also walked away with a place on the Section IV All-Star team. They were: Tim Woodcock, of Waverly, who finished with the highest total of the Tournament, knocking down 1,916 total pins, Trevor Kimble, of Windsor, Sam McDonald, of Elmira, Derik Lisi, of Corning, Jake Robertson, of Tioga, Tim Sladish, from Union-Endicott, Zach Bobbett, of Union Springs, Nick Briggs, another Waverly native, Jeremy Warren, of Binghamton, and Chenango County’s sole representative - Cameron Luca – of Bainbridge-Guilford, who had 1,754 total pins in the Tournament, earning him ninth place overall.