Visiting Athletes Pump $1.3 million into Albany Economy – sporting events mean big business

ALBANY, NY –Today the Albany County Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACCVB) welcomes thousands of visitors to Albany as part of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 2017 High School Wrestling Championships, held February 23-25. These high school athletes, coaches, and their families, will bring more than $1.3 million in spending to the area.

Hundreds of high school wrestlers will compete on the floor of the Times Union Center Arena this week, bringing many families to Albany hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and attractions. This event generates nearly 1,500 contracted room nights at the Albany Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Hilton Albany and filling other hotels with families and wrestling enthusiasts.