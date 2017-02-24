2017 Nordic Skiing Championships Moving to Gore Mountain

LATHAM, NY – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announces the 2017 Nordic Skiing State Championships will move to Gore Mountain in North Creek in the greater Lake George area this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. Feb 27, and 28. The Alpine event will still be held at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua as originally planned.

Moving the Nordic event to Gore Mountain became necessary because of unseasonably warm temperatures this week and an unfavorable long-range weather forecast for the area. This has only affected the Nordic course and will not affect the Alpine course, which still has fresh snow and the ability to provide the Alpine skiers a top rate championship course.