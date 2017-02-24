Bobcats seek to advance to Section IV Semifinals

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

BAINBRIDGE – In last year’s Section IV quarterfinals – and resembling the same Bobcats team that has had an unbelievable season thus far running the regular season and MAC playoffs table with a 20-0 season so far – B-G was eliminated by Watkins Glen in last season’s playoff race.

This year, the Bobcats have sought from day one to move past a disappointing end of their season the last year. Using that as motivation this year, the Bobcats have amassed what many will say is a season to remember for Chenango County girls’ basketball.


