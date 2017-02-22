Council accepts donated property adjacent to Auburn Park; will re-name 'Carnrike Park'

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 22nd, 2017

NORWICH – Following the recommendation by the City of Norwich Parks Committee to accept the donation of a vacant lot on King Street in Norwich to expand Auburn Park, the Common Council followed suit at its meeting last night, Feb. 21, accepting the donated property and additionally moving to re-name the newly expanded park as Carnrike Park.

The initial recommendation by the Parks Committee was made at Feb. 7's Joint Committee meeting.

The vacant lot was donated by George Carnrike Jr. to the city with the understanding that the park would be re-named Carnrike Park in the memory of former City of Norwich Mayor George Carnrike Sr.


